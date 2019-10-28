Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:46 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

A final plan has been approved for the parking lot being constructed between the Washington County Administration Building and the Courthouse.

This is taking place along 400 Block of Johnstone Avenue in Downtown Bartlesville. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they will have plenty of parking for County employees. He said they will have 45 parking spaces in place; two will be handicap accessible spots.

Concrete and curbs should be coming soon to the construction site. Final grading for the parking lot will continue soon, and the County hopes black top will be placed soon thereafter.

With the weather looking sketchy at best in the near future, Commissioner Dunlap said Washington County employees should not expect anything to be complete soon. Currently, the County has a lease parking agreement with Bartlesville First Baptist Church for $25 per month. Commissioner Dunlap said they will probably need to rent out the 20 spots from the church for one more month.