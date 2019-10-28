Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 10:50 AM

A cooperative extension services agreement between Oklahoma State University and the Washington County Commissioners was discussed on Monday by the Commissioners.

OSU acted for and on behalf of its cooperative extension service and the United States Department of Agriculture. The Commissioners approved the services that total approximately $125,000.

A joint tenancy quit claim deed to be presented by Drew Ihrig of Musselman's Abstract would be tabled by the Commissioners. Following that item, the Commissioners approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Bevan Creek project located in the southern portion of Washington County. This approximately $4,500 item would be approved.