Posted: Oct 28, 2019 11:44 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 11:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University celebrated homecoming last week and their annual Homecoming Banquet was held on Friday.

Four were honored during the ceremony that was held at the First Wesleyan Church Family Life Center. Those recipients were Dan Denison, Mike Skor, Keri Bostwick and Rachel Hammon.

The Hall of Faith Award was given to Denison last Friday. Bostwick and Skor were presented with this year's Outstanding Alumni Service Awards. The Young Alumna of the Year Award was presented to Rachel Hammon.

For the full article by Oklahoma Wesleyan University, click here. Photo courtesy of OKWU. Pictured left to right: Keri Bostwick, Rachel Hammon, Mike Skor and Dan Denison.