Posted: Oct 28, 2019 12:48 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 12:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska to discuss some important items.

Hominy City Manager Jimmie Ratliff was at the meeting requesting funding assistance from the commissioners. The city is in need of a reconditioned, multi-functional defibrillator. The defibrillator will cost $5,500, but Ratliff wasn't requesting that full amount from the commissioners. The Board asked that the city search out a possible grant before giving them the money.

Osage County FEMA Representative Bill Heald was on hand letting the commissioners know what projects his team were working on across their three districts. He also added that come November 16th, the commissioners can no longer add any more damage assessments to the list.

The commissioners also spoke to three different engineering firms to conduct off-system bridge inspections from 2020-2022. They awarded that bid to Walter P. Moore.

Glenn Security Systems was selected to install a camera system at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena. They were one of two companies to bid. Glenn Security Systems was the low bid at just over $3,000.

During citizens input, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts reminded everybody about the medical marijuana seminar taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Tuesday from 1-4. This is an educational conference being held to help county employees better understand the Oklahoma medical marijuana laws. They are expecting several county employees to come from all across northeast Oklahoma. The event is also open to the public.

No bids were submitted to fix the treasurer's building. The estimated cost to repair the building is $15,000. Three utility permits were also signed.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.