Posted: Oct 28, 2019 1:11 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2nd Annual Rumble in the Park was quite a success last weekend in Bartlesville.

This event put on by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory saw approximately 65 motorcycles set up at the Bartlesville Food Pyramid. Over 100 toys and several hundred dollars in donations were also collected at The Shop near the Humble Road Church.

Stumpff Funeral Home’s General Manager Scott Holz said all donations benefit Operation Toy Soldier. He said everyone that participated was so giving of their time. He added that it was an honor to be a part of the 2nd Annual Rumble in the Park and to be leading the way in the Bartlesville community for this cause.

Holz said the folks at Humble Road and Priesthood Motorcycle Club did an awesome job coordinating the event and feeding everyone that showed up to ride and to donate toys. He said they are grateful for their participation, and they are honored to be able to contribute to the families of deployed veterans.

Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory will have Operation Toy Soldier collection barrels at a number of places this year, including Humble Road Church, Patriot Chevrolet, Conoco Phillips, the Phillips Research Center, and of course at Stumpff Funeral Home located at 1600 S. East Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

They will accept donations until about the 10th of December. They will take all collected donations to the National Guard for them to distribute to the children in need at that time.