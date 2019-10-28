Posted: Oct 28, 2019 1:26 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 1:26 PM

Ty Loftis

FEMA Representative Bill Heald gave a report to the Board of Osage County Commissioners Monday morning letting each commissioner know how many projects his crew is working on in each district. In the southeastern part of the county, which affects District Two, they currently have six projects in the works. In the northern half of the county, dealing with District One, they have one project. Heald said he is still formulating a plan for District Three so that they can get the wheels in motion to fix the trouble spots. Heald added that it's not to late for the commissioners to turn in damage reports.

The commissioners were sure to thank Heald for everything he has been doing thus far.