There is some exciting news surrounding Veterans' Park in the City of Bartlesville.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman said a new playground will be installed at the park located at 312 SW Virginia Avenue. She said it will follow a patriotic theme.

A canon the City of Bartlesville received once the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 989 (located at 1101 SW Frank Phillips Blvd.) came to town will be making a return to Veterans' Park. Beeman said the canon will be part of the overall structure coming to the park in the spring of 2020.

Formerly known as Westside Park, Veterans' Park remains a landmark in Bartlesville. The Frontier Pool, constructed in 1970, sits within close proximity to the park. Also nearby is the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville.