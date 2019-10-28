Posted: Oct 28, 2019 2:24 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from a May incident in which she stole a vehicle and spat on a police officer. Perla Pardo appeared in the Washington Courthouse on Monday facing two felony charges. She was transported after being arrested in Webb County, Texas.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived at a residence on Mistletoe Lane in Bartlesville in reference to a woman who locked herself in a bedroom with a firearm in her possession. An officer asked Pardo to open the door and she did. The officer was able to take away the loaded firearm.

A black Jeep was parked in the grass outside the residence. Pardo stated that she just took the vehicle because “God told her to’. The vehicle was reported stolen in Muskogee. When she was being detained Pardo spit on the officer’s arm.

She is due back in court on November 20. Pardo’s bond was set at $20,000.