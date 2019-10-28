Posted: Oct 28, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2019 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Hominy City Manger Jimmie Ratliff was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting asking for assistance in paying for a $5,500 defibrillator. The city of Pawhuska has already lent one out to them and the other two that they have are close to 10 years old. One of those won't hold a charge and the other has already failed once.

Ratliff wasn't asking the county for the full amount, just a portion to assist the city. District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley asked Ratliff if the city had applied for any grants to help pay for the defibrillator.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said with so many towns in Osage County, the commissioners must be smart in figuring out where funds should be allocated.

The commissioners tabled this item in hopes of finding a grant to save the county money and assist the City of Hominy at the same time. Pawhuska will continue to lend Hominy its defibrillator.