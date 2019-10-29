Posted: Oct 29, 2019 3:38 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 3:38 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) applauded passage of his bipartisan amendment to the US Department of Agriculture title of H.R. 3055, an appropriations package that also includes the Transportation-Housing, Commerce, Justice, Science, and Interior appropriations bills.

The amendment, also spearheaded by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), would require USDA to conduct a study on access challenges for its Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, to better capture data on underserved populations, specifically focusing on the homebound and the elderly, who may be unable to physically go to a distribution location for food.