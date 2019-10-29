Posted: Oct 29, 2019 5:32 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 5:44 AM

Tom Davis

It’s fun and it’s free! The Stormwalker Harvest Festival this Thursday is a free event with great games & prizes, live musical entertainment, buckets of candy, adorable petting zoo, chuck wagon dinners, giant slide, kettle corn, costumed character parade & prizes, delicious pie & cakewalk, inflatable obstacle course, nachos, tiny tots bounce house, horse-drawn hayrides, and more.

You can enter to win some great prizes, like tickets to Silver Dollar City, Broadway in Bartlesville shows, or a stay at the beautiful BarDew Valley Inn.

SWR proudly welcomes Christian Music Hall of Fame recording artist Randy Stonehill to the Harvest Festival stage. Having performed with legends like Larry Norman and Phil Keaggy, Randy Stonehill has been busy delivering heart-driven, music and comedy for nearly 50 years. He’s written hundreds of songs with 27 album releases and counting.

