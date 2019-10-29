Posted: Oct 29, 2019 8:40 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 8:40 AM

Tom Davis

There is something for everyone Saturday, November 2, at the Caney Valley Recreation Commission Open House/Craft Fair at the center located at 403 E 1st St in Caney, KS.

The event kicks off with breakfast followed by the awards and recognitions for the commission’s fall sports.

Brett Anderson says you can stay for both breakfast and lunch as you navigate the craft fair and participate in the silent auction.

Lunch features hotdogs and hamburgers.

Brett Anderson says there are around 15 vendors signed up so far selling a variety of items.



Breakfast at 8:30....Pick any 2 for $5!

We will give out volleyball awards and football awards in the morning.



New this year! Gift Certificate Pull!

They have a variety of gift certificates from local businesses ranging from $20-$120+ value.

Starting at 11:00 you can pay $20 and pick whichever gift certificate you'd like!



They also have some amazing raffle items up for grab this year.

Tickets will be sold by volleyball and football players starting Monday the 23rd! Tickets are $5 for 1 or $20 for 5.

You could win a custom bullpup cornhole game,Nintendo Switch, Blackstone 36" 4 burner Flat Top Griddle Grill, Beef/Pork Meat Bundle or A Tulsa Getaway for 4 which includes an hour at the Angry Axe + Melting Pot + $100 cash!



They will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs for $5. This includes chips and a drink!



We have some great silent auction baskets in the works.

Here are a couple we're working on!

- Spa Basket (this is will a very high value)

- Flight for 3 people from Independence Airport to Monkey Island + Lunch

- Cooler + goodies (Pictured)

- CCC Basketball Passes for a Family

- LIfe Coaching 6 month members + Air Fryer + Salad Chopper + Food Scale + Journal

- Wine/Cheese Basket (Pictured)

- Hunting Basket

- Tool Basket

- Branson Getaway

- Guided Quail Hunt

Once we have these completed we will start posted pictures!



https://sites.google.com/view/caneyvalleyrecreation/open-house