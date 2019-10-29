Posted: Oct 29, 2019 10:32 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Dink’s Pit Barbecue in Bartlesville rewrote history Monday night as they had their largest sales day on record in the past 37-years, and it was all for a good cause.

Thanks to you, one of the best restaurant staff’s in the world and some additional support for the neighboring Sterling’s Grille, approximately $10,000 was raised for Bartlesville Athletic Director Spence Rigdon and his family. Three and a half years ago, Spence was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. After numerous surgeries and extensive treatment, he will now be transitioning to hospice care.

If you were unable to participate in the fundraising efforts for the Rigdon family, there’s no need to fear. You can still help this family in their time of need as donations are still being accepted on a GoFundMe account, which can be found here. On the GoFundMe page alone, approximately $77,000 has been raised.

Donations can also be made directly to BancFirst in Bartlesville. Checks should be mailed to BancFirst, Attention: Angel Bradshaw, 300 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003.

Recently, the Bartlesville Board of Education elected to name the baseball field at Doenges Memorial Stadium as Rigdon Field. Spence Rigdon attended that special occassion on Monday, Oct. 21st.

During the Sports Spectacular / Bartlesville Sporting Commission's Hall of Fame Dinner, Chairman Bob Pomeroy recognized Spence who was briefly in attendance. An emotional standing ovation followed Pomeroy's comments.

Spence has positively influenced many lives in Bartlesville through coaching, teaching, baseball, church, athletic administration and community involvement.