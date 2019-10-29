Posted: Oct 29, 2019 11:52 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 11:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The La Quinta Mansion on the Oklahoma Wesleyan University campus in Bartlesville will be open for a late round of Halloween fun this week.

OKWU is calling it “Fright Night,” and it will take place on Friday, Nov. 1st from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The La Quinta Mansion will be dressed up with some spooky decorations for you to walk through! After getting spooked in the mansion, there will be a movie playing in lawn. To compliment the film, there will be snacks and games to enjoy as well.

The event costs 5-dollars for adults. It is free for kids 12 and under. All you have to do is show up, pay at the door and have a spooky, fun time.

(Photo courtesy: OKWU)