Posted: Oct 29, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

It took a while for the Washington County Commissioners to sift through, but they have finally awarded their 6-month road material bids.

There were 19-pages of bids to go through. All bids that were awarded will take effect on Friday, Nov. 1st and they will be good until Thursday, April 30th of 2020.

Aggregate, asphalt, culvert pipe, grader blades, road rock, road signs and more were the items that were up for bid for Washington County. You can find a full list of the items and which bid was selected for each material by each District below:

Aggregate :

All three District's chose APAC Central, Inc.

Asphalt :

District 1 & 2 chose Bison Materials, LLC in Bartlesville.

District 3 chose Tulsa Asphalt LLC.

Asphalt Laid in Place :

District 1 & 2 chose Bell Construction LLC.

District 2 also chose Tulsa Asphalt LLC with District 3.

Concrete :

All three Districts chose Bartlesville Redi-Mix

Arched Culvert Pipe :

All three Districts chose Fensco Inc. for 24-inch DIA 28x20, 36-inch DIA 43x27, and 48-inch DIA 58x36.

Metal Culverts Inc. was picked by all three Districts for 60-inch DIA 72x44 and 72-inch DIA.

Polypropylene Culvert Pipe :

All three Districts chose Fensco Inc.

Tank Car Culverts :

Sunbelt Equipment & Supply was chosen for 6'-foot and 7-foot DIA

The Railroad Yard was picked by all Districts for all DIA but 6-foot since it cost 6-dollars more.

Grader Blades :

District 1 picked Dub Ross Co., Inc.

Yellowhouse Machinery Co. was picked by District 2 & 3.

New & Used Guardrails and Accessories :

Steel posts from Direct Traffic Control Inc. and Fensco Inc. were selected by all Districts.

Plastic blocks from Direct Traffic Control Inc. and Fensco Inc. were selected by all.

Fensco Inc alone was picked for 25-foot sections of guardrail.

Sunbelt Equipment and Fensco Inc. were pikced for 12.5-foot sections of guardrail.

The bid for special end shoes was awarded to Fensco Inc. and Direct Traffic Control Inc.

Liquid Asphalt :

Coastal Energy Corporation, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, and Wright Asphalt Products Company won bids.

Lubricants :

Engine oil bids were awarded to Timmons Oil in District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery in District 2 & 3.

Transmission fluid bids were awarded to Cross Oil Co. in District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery in District 2 & 3.

As for the hydraulic oil bid, Cross Oil Co and Timmons Oil Co. were awarded in District 1 while Yellowhouse was selected for District 2 & 3.

Road Rock :

APAC Central Inc., Bison Materials LLC, Candy Creek Crusher LLC, Peerless Materials, Midwest Minerals Inc., and Anchor Stone Company won bids in this area.

Road Signs :

Direct Traffic Control Inc. won bids for stops signs, road closed signs, object marker and speed limit signs in all Districts.

Vulcan Signs won the bids for stop ahead, and object marker signs.

The Railroad Yard :

Galvanized finish posts were awarded to Xcessories Squared Development in all Districts while galvanized finish anchors were awared to The Railroad Yard in all Districts.

Used Steel Pipe :

The Railroad Inc. won bids for 48-inch and 60-inch used steel pipe in all Districts.

Sunbelt Equipment & Supply won the rest of the bids in all Districts for used steel pipe.