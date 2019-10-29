Posted: Oct 29, 2019 1:41 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 1:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford has applauded the passage of his bipartisan amendment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

House Resolution 3055, which is an appropriations package, also includes the Transportation-Housing, Commerce, Justice, Science, and Interior appropriations bills. Sen. Lankford said the amendment would require the USDA to conduct a study on access challenges for its Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

The amendment would also improve the process of capturing data on under-served populations, specifically focusing on the home bound and the elderly, who may be unable to physically go to a distribution location for food. Sen. Lankford added that other programs will need a study like this as well. He said there are also child nutrition programs set up on Indian Reservations, but many children don't have the ability to get transportation to be able to get the food.

The Senator said Amendments like H.R. 3055 are first steps to make sure that they handle food efficiently while helping those that need it most.