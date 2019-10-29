Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 2:17 PM

Tom Davis

One hundred forty-five pounds of unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription medications were turned in by citizens during the Bartlesville Police Department event "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day," held Oct. 26. The event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows citizens to safely and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located throughout the community.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles is thankful citizens chose to dispose of these medication in a proper manner.

Each of the three drop-off sites, the police department and fire stations Nos. 3 and 4, were manned by at least one member of the police department.

Citizens were able to drop off unwanted or expired prescription medication in containers supplied by the DEA. The containers were later picked up by the DEA to be destroyed. The event was for pill and patch forms of medications. No liquids, needles or sharps were accepted. The service is free and anonymous.