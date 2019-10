Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:35 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena will soon be getting a new security system installed. The Board of Osage County Commissioners agreed to allow Glenn Security Systems to install the equipment and it will cost just over $3,000.

Glenn Security System also supplies security for the jail, fire department and the courthouse.