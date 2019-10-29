Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the fourth time in 2019 on a resisting charge on Monday. Michael Hodgin appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of resisting arrest and obstructing an officer for an alleged incident.

Court documents alleged that three officers were attempting to detain Hodgin at a residence on Jack Lane in Bartlesville. Hodgin allegedly injured a deputy during his resistance. This is the fourth time Hodgin has been arrested for resisting or obstructing an officer this calendar year. Hodgin also had an interesting arrest in January 2018.

Hodgin will return to court on November 6. His bond was set at $25,000.