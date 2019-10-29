News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 2:41 PM
Complaints Lead to Increase in Code Enforcement
Garrett Giles
According to the City of Bartlesville, Neighborhood Services code enforcement officers are now on the clock six days a week.
They will be at work Monday through Saturday, and they will be removing signs from right-of-ways and enforcing other City ordinances. Officials say the scheduling was prompted by an overwhelming volume of complaints.
