Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

According to a press release from the Osage County Sheriff's Office, two men attempted to burglarize a home in the Wynona area. They got away with a generator and an air compressor.

If you have any information regarding the two men in this photo or have any details relating to this case, contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.