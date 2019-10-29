Posted: Oct 29, 2019 3:49 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 5:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Center at Unity Square Management Committee put a bow on their first three meetings when they met on Tuesday morning at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Chairman Annah Fischer said they were finally able to take action on policies and procedures for the Tower Center space, as well as what rental rates and contracts for the space would look like. She said it is exciting to have so many people asking Bartlesville Community Center staff about renting out the space for events, but that couldn't be finalized until they had all plans, procedures and rental rates in place.

Fischer said they can now shift gears and work on events, marketing and how the Tower Center and Unity Square space will look like between the Price Tower Arts Center and the Bartlesville Community Center.

Looking at the rental rates for the Tower Center at Unity Square project, the Committee has decided that any portion of the area may be reserved in advance and placed on the Tower Center at Unity Square event calendar. When an area is not reserved, use of the area is free to the public.

For private individual rental rates and procedures, the cost for the fountain, green, water feature or stage area is 25-dollars per hour, per area for a minimum of two hours. Discussions could be made about special times and prices for free community events, however, a clean-up fee, electric hookup and deposit may apply.

Festival and fundraiser organizer rental rates and procedures look a little different as well. The entire Tower Center at Unity Square may be reserved for a half day (6 hours) for 500-dollars or for a full day (up to 12 hours) for 800-dollars for festivals and fundraisers. Multi-day rates may receive a 20-percent off listed price.

Reservations will be taken on a first come, first served basis in person or by phone 918.337.2787. Payment, liability insurance and signed contract must be received before the reservation can be finalized. Payments may be made at the Bartlesville Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or after hours by appointment.

Discussion on establishing a marketing plan was on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting but it would be tabled to give the Committee until Tuesday, Dec. 3rd to think about it. Fischer said they need to handle this phase intentionally and make sure that all pieces fit together.

The Committee is getting to build the marketing plan from the ground up. This includes what the Instagram name and handle, what the Tower Center website page will look like, and what the TCUS Facebook page will show.

Fischer said these are all exciting things to think about but they need time to go over all necessary steps. She said they have a name to work with but no logo or colors to work with yet. She said they want to ensure that the brand for the Tower Center at Unity Square space is consistent with the Price Tower Arts Center and the Bartlesville Community Center as well. That being said, there is also a desire to make the future green space stand out on its own.

As for the guidelines created for the future Tower Center at Unity Square space, they include:

- Be happy. Sing. Dance. Enjoy.

- Be respectful of others.

- Be aware of other visitors and their space.

- Please do not move or throw stones or other landscape elements.

- Please respect all the plants, structures, and public art.

- Please do not litter.

- No soliciting. No verbal solicitations for money or donations or distribution of printed materials without prior approval.

- No smoking, vaping, or spitting. No outside alcohol.

- No open fires, fireworks, or explosives allowed.

- No fighting or threats.

- No glass containers are permitted in the park.

- No amplified music, except as permitted by the facility for scheduled events.

- Bike racks are available on site. Use them. Do not lock your bike to trees, trellises, or structures other than specified bike racks.

- Bicycles, skates and skateboards are welcome, but only on sidewalks.

- All pets are welcome on a leash and it is required that you pick up pet waste.

- All are welcome to the interactive water feature, but you must monitor your children and pets. No wading or swimming in the fountain.

- Park is closed from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

- In case of emergency, notify on-site security or dial 911.

- The Tower Center at Unity Square Management reserves the right to ask you to leave for non-compliance of guidelines.

Fischer said they have a great group of people to work with and they have all contributed plenty of perspective for the future space. She said they are excited to keep working together.