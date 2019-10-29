Posted: Oct 29, 2019 4:25 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2019 4:35 PM

Tom Davis

A few hundred dollars still goes a long way these days--especially when it goes for the fuel in our local school buses.

ASAP General Stores on Tuesday presented a check for over $500 to the Bartlesville School Transport as a part of their Energizing our Communities program.

Assistant Manager and Marketing Manager, Calli Dozier tells us, "ASAP Energy, Inc. offers Energizing Our Communities for local schools and organizations. For every $250 earned on the pre-enrolled Administrator card, ASAP will pay the school or organization $500. The program is a win-win for all."

Orville Burks, Director of Transportation and Transportation & Maintenance Center, accepted the check Tuesday at about noon at the ASAP General Store' west side location at 1835 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard from President Rick Koch and Assistant Mgr/Marketing Calli Dozier.

Watch Video