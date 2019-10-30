Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:34 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 9:34 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. is attempting to find a better mapping service to find property across the county. They currently use LandMark Map, but says he is exploring other options, including Data Scout.

Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy made the point that it is important to see if other county departments would be interested in using the new system as well. It would also be important to see how those departments planned to pay for the new system.

Several department heads in attendance at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting seemed interested in the new mapping system. The commissioners decided to table the item so that they could get more input from other department heads.