Tom Davis

If you or someone you know does not have insurance or a doctor, this is a must-attend free event.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is holding its first Medical Mission at Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 8am to 4pm. at Tri County Tech, 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville for underserved families and individuals.

Angie Bidleman, RN, BSN, MBA, Vice President Nursing Services, Chief Nursing Executive says medical and dental professionals will see residents, from infants to the elderly.

Free services will include:

Medical care, health care screenings and immunizations

Pregnancy tests

OB ultrasounds

Breast and pelvis exams

Pap smears

Foot andskin care

Behavioral health and spiritual care, prayer and counseling

Health insurance information and enrollment assistance

Community resources and health education

Connection to follow-up care

Dental hygiene

Haircuts

Registration on-site for services will end at 3pm.

The event is free and participants will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8am and continuing until everyone who has registered by 3pm has been seen.

Some volunteers will be handing out diapers and baby formula for those with young children, shoes and socks to those of all ages who needed new pairs, and bags of fresh fruit and vegetables.

