Ty Loftis

Osage County Court records show that a Fairfax woman has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide with a motor vehicle. This stems from an October 2018 fatality traffic accident on State Highway 18.

According to a police report, 56-year old Kelly Diane Roberts was involved in a crash on October 26th of 2018 three-tenths of a mile north of Fairfax on highway 18. One of her passengers, Jeffery Lunsford, died at the scene and the other was admitted to St. John’s Medical Center in stable condition. The passenger of the other vehicle was not injured.

Roberts said she reached for a drink container just as her car left the roadway and entered the ditch, this according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Affidavit. As she attempted to get back on the roadway, she hit a northbound tanker truck. The report goes on to say that she failed in her legal duty to devote her full time and attention to driving and that caused the sequence of events that led to the death of Lunsford.

Roberts has entered a not guilty plea and a status conference for Roberts is set for Thursday.