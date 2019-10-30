News
Posted: Oct 30, 2019 11:47 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 11:59 AM
Freeze Warning Tonight
Tom Davis/National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 7pm this evening until 10am Thursday for portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma including Nowata, Osage and Washington counties.
You can expect sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s along the Kansas border to the mid 20s to around 30 degrees for the rest of Eastern Oklahoma and also far Northwest Arkansas.
These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to run in a slow steady stream.
