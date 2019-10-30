Posted: Oct 30, 2019 11:47 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 11:59 AM

Tom Davis/National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 7pm this evening until 10am Thursday for portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma including Nowata, Osage and Washington counties.

You can expect sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s along the Kansas border to the mid 20s to around 30 degrees for the rest of Eastern Oklahoma and also far Northwest Arkansas.