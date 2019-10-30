Posted: Oct 30, 2019 11:59 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

This week is the last week you have to purchase your ticket to attend the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s Scholar Showcase.

Executive Director Blair Ellis said you will have the opportunity to talk to teachers and students that benefit from grants the Foundation provides. She said you can also learn about their initiatives like Elementary STEM, Bruins on the Run and the new Agriculture program on top of other fun activities.

One of the events is a live auction to cap of the night. Ellis said they will have teacher donated items as well as a couple items from Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley. She said community items will also be available, and all the funds raised will be for the cause to sustain the BPS Foundation's programs.

This is the fourth year the BPS Foundation is putting on their Scholars Showcase. This year’s program will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The fun will take place at the Hopestone Lofts located at 206 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

Ellis said they just want to encourage you to come out and join them. She said this is the only event that they hold that serves both as a fundraiser and really showcases the Foundation's impact.

The Scholars Showcase will show how the funding that the Foundation provides fits into the funding the Bartlesville Public Schools District already receives from the State of Oklahoma, Bonds, and PTO's. Ellis said they will show the impact they have within the Bartlesville Public Schools District in a variety of interactions the night of the event.

Teacher and student demonstration tables will be set up. This includes teachers and students who have received grants from the BPS Foundation in the past. They will talk about the grant they received, how it impacted them and what that grant provided.

Tickets cost 25-dollars and can be found at bpsfoundation.org.