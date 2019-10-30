Posted: Oct 30, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 1:41 PM

A training presentation called “Drug Testing and Oklahoma Medical Marijuana” was given on Tuesday afternoon at the Osage County Fairground in Pawhuska.

The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma's Safety Director Dale Frech gave the instructions on how local counties need to alter Drug & Alcohol policies to accommodate for the requirements of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Approximately 60 people were in attendance.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle was one of 60 people that went to the presentation. After the three hour event, he said he learned that the intent of the Drug & Alcohol Testing policy is not to set people up for failure.

Rather, it is in place to be a deterrent. Commissioner Antle said the policy is the biggest deterrent of drug and alcohol abuse in the work place. He said as an employer, you want to facilitate the growth of an employee and the policy is one thing to look at that gives an individual a reason to not do something.

At the same time, a person’s individual liberty should not be hindered. Commissioner Antle said this is the case by way of the 57-percent of voters that approved State Question 788. At the same time, Commissioner Antle said they have safety sensitive responsibilities that need to be identified and dealt with according. He said there is a nuance in tying or marrying individual liberty and safety together.

This will be an ongoing process with the Association of County Commissioner of Oklahoma. Commissioner Antle said safety is always in the forefront of their minds for the personnel that serve in Washington County. Courses like the one held on Tuesday happen periodically or on an “as needed” basis.

About a month ago, Commissioner Antle sent a working copy of the Personnel Policy and the Drug & Alcohol Policy to all elected officials in Washington County. Revisions to the policy were reviewed by all of the officials and they were given the opportunity to provide recommendations that they felt might be beneficial to add to the policies.

After that, Commissioner Antle said they revisions were submitted to their representative at the District Attorney's Office. He said they will review the policies before sending them back from there to be finally resolved and adopted.