Posted: Oct 30, 2019 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A safety seminar was held Tuesday afternoon at the Osage County Fairgrounds so that county officials could better understand the laws regarding medical marijuana and how those laws are applied to their employees. District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones, explained what the meeting was about.

Trying to determine what a safety sensitive job is has been difficult, but Jones states what the written guidelines suggests the safety sensitive jobs are.

Anyone who holds a safety sensitive job and tests positive for marijuana is subject to being let go, even if the employee has a valid Oklahoma medical marijuana license.