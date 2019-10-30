Posted: Oct 30, 2019 2:24 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 3:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after incident where it is alleged that he strangled a woman. Timothy Canter appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Court documents allege, that a physical incident took place between Canter and a female victim. The two were in a dating relationship with each other. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is alleged that Canter strangled the woman in the presence of witnesses including a minor child.

Canter had been convicted of a violent crime previously. He entered a guilty plea on a 2018 burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon case. Canter is currently serving a five-year deffered sentence. His bond was set at $10,000.