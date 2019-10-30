Posted: Oct 30, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

November 16th is the deadline for Osage County commissioners to turn in any new damage reports they may have from the flooding rains they received over the summer. District one commissioner Randall Jones says they are well on their way to turning those reports in with plenty of time to spare.

Jones says while the recent rains have been nothing like the heavy flooding rains over the summer, they have caused delays to projects across the county.