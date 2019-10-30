Posted: Oct 30, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of another scam attempt.

According to the WCSO, people have called them saying the Sheriff’s Office has contacted them about jury duty and additionally paying a sum of 400-dollars. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said their office does not make phone calls to the public regarding jury duty, nor do they call to collect money for anything over the phone.

Should you receive a call of this nature, the WCSO said you should hang up and block the number.