Posted: Oct 30, 2019 3:09 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2019 4:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department, EMS and the Dewey Police Department arrived at the scene of a single vehicle accident just before noon on Wednesday.

According to Dewey Fire's Medical Captain Jacob Cox, the patient's vehicle was submerged in a pond on 9th Street between County Roads 3950 and 3960. He said they assessed the driver when they arrived and made sure there was no other persons in the vehicle.

No injuries were sustained by the driver. Cox said the main concern was hypothermia. He said the patient had exited her vehicle and swam to the bank where she waited for emergency personnel to arrive. There were no real signs of hypothermia in the patient.

The scene was cleared from there. Paul's Wrecker Service was called to remove the vehicle from the pond. A boat was needed, however, to retrieve the car from the water, so the Bartlesville Fire Department was called out to assist the wrecker service.

The boat used was just purchased by the BFD last summer and it was the first time the boat was put to use in an accident. The vehicle was retrieved from the water and everything returned to normal. The reason for the accident remains unknown.

(Photo courtesy: Jacob Cox)