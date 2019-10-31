Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:20 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

On Friday, 324 new laws will go into effect that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed off on during the 2019 legislative session in Oklahoma City.

District 10 Representative Judd Strom had been working on House Bill 2380 last spring, and his measure was signed into law. His measure makes possessing a credit card skimmer – commonly used in credit card fraud – a criminal offense. Last spring, Representative Strom said HB 2380 is the first of its kind.

Oklahoma became the first state to outlaw the appliance of credit card skimmers alongside the fraud associated with them. Rep. Strom said there is no purpose for these things to exist in the wild other than to create modern day bank robbers.

Francine’s Law, named after missing Tulsan Francine Frost, will require law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma to enter all missing persons and unidentified bodies into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System within 30-days. Bartlesville’s Senator Julie Daniels was the principal Senate author of the measure, which states that those under the age of 18, or missing under suspicious circumstances, must be entered in the system immediately.

Criminal Justice Reform was also a big point of emphasis for Sen. Daniels last spring. Thanks to her work on House Bill 1373 with Representative Zack Taylor, they created effective strategies for those who have been previously incarcerated to find work so they can provide for their families. For more on this story, click here.

One bill – known as House Bill 1071 – will allow you to drive 80 miles per hour on toll roads that are outside the city limits of municipalities. House Bill 2769’s language that requires the State of Oklahoma’s Legislature to fund common education by April 1st of every year has been repealed.

The rib-eye will be added by law to the list of state products for Oklahoma thanks to Senate Bill 21. Also, House Bill 1292 ensures that the State of Oklahoma has an astronomical object called “The Rosette Nebula.”