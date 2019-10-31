Posted: Oct 31, 2019 11:04 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 11:30 AM

Tom Davis

Price Tower Art Center is bringing special exhibit from Japan to Bartlesville for the Christmas season.

Witness to Faith: The Biblical Art of Sadao Watanabe featuring “Woven Treasures” will be on display November 8, 2019, to January 5, 2020.

Price Connors, Director of Education and Design at Price Tower says,”Japan’s foremost Christian artist, Sadao Watanabe converted from Buddhism to Christianity at 17 years old. He soon combined his new faith with an interest in preserving the traditional Japanese folk art of stencil dying, or katazome, by creating colorful representation of biblical scenes that he hoped would speak to his people.”

Wantanabe once said, “My task is to stand within the artistic tradition of Japan… Theology will not take deep root in Japanese soil if it is merely an import.” The result is a body of art that is an expression of deep faith revealed vividly in the style of Japanese Folk art.

Watanabe’s art now hangs in galleries all over the world. Soon, it will be here at the Price Tower for you to enjoy.

Watch Price Connors with Brad Doenges on this Car Talk Facebook Live episode

Museum Hours

Tuesday-Saturday | 10am-8pm

Sunday | 12pm-5pm

Gallery Admission

Adults | $6

Seniors (65+) | $5

Free gallery admissions for: