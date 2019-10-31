Posted: Oct 31, 2019 11:35 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

After several weeks without a procedural vote to open an impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats held that vote on Thursday morning.

The vote to open an impeachment inquiry passed with flying colors. Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe (pictured) said any majority party can vote to impeach a President. He said that doesn't mean anything though, especially when you look at the vote on Thursday, because the vote still has to go through to the United States Senate.

Sen. Inhofe said there is no impeachable offense and that President Donald Trump will not be impeached. He said this process is using up a lot of time, which should not be the case because they have more important matters to focus on. The Senator ensured that the Senate will not vote to impeach the President.

According to Sen. Inhofe, Speaker Pelosi originally did not want to hold the vote because there are approximately 31 Democrats in states that the President won over in 2016. He said she did not want to expose the Democrats that are in those state that favor Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23rd, Oklahoma Republican House Representatives Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin entered the impeachment hearing space and attempted to access documents and hear testimony. They were blocked, however, from accessing that information. You can read that story and hear comments from Representative Hern here.

Sen. Inhofe applauded their efforts to draw attention to the fact that the Republicans have been left out of this impeachment process. He said it isn't fair, it isn't right and he said they are going to tell the American people that the impeachment process has been 100-percent partisan.

Rep. Hern had a vote on Thursday and he said in a release that he voted "no." In a statement, Rep. Hern said, "This was a confirmation of the Soviet-style, single-sided justice that House Democrats want. President Donald J. Trump deserves the same due process that any American would be afforded - but that's not what is happening."

Rep. Mullin also voted on Thursday. In a statement, Mullin said, “This is nothing more than a vote to continue the sham process the Democrats have run for the past 37 days. This resolution does not authorize an impeachment inquiry, does not make all hearings, transcripts and depositions open to the public, and does not give due process to our duly elected president. From the start, the impeachment inquiry has been an attempt to undo the last election and this resolution doesn’t change that.”

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford released a statement on the matter on Thursday afternoon. He said, "Today’s purely partisan vote in the House to formally outline the impeachment probe is set solely by the House Democrats. The hearings that have been held behind closed doors will continue indefinitely without allowing the President’s legal team to participate or allow Republicans to call witnesses until Democrats choose to move to a public phase of the hearings. When the public hearings are finally called, according to the rule they passed today, Republicans can only call additional witnesses if the Democrats agree to their witness. Clearly, the rules created for this politically-motivated investigation are focused on the witnesses that agree with the Democrat view, not based on the facts with a balanced view. Voting to continue a one-sided, partisan investigation does not make it legitimate."