Posted: Oct 31, 2019 12:21 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 12:35 PM

Garrett Giles

After four individuals investigated a house fire in the 500 Block of Lahoma Drive in Bartlesville, the Bartlesville Fire Department is calling it an “undetermined fire."

Bill Hollander, the Public Information Officer for the BFD, said an insurance company has also investigated the fire and they, too, believe that the fire's origins are “undetermined.” Hollander said they will no longer investigate what caused the fire.

Sometimes that's just what happens. According to Hollander, when it comes to investigating fires, things have to be proven scientifically. He said even if they can give their opinion on what may have happened, they still have to have that scientific evidence that it did occur in such a manner. If they cannot prove it, they are bound to call a fire "undetermined."

The fire previously in question within the 500 Block of Lahoma Drive in Bartlesville occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11th.

Then, Hollander said the fire seemed to originate on the enclosed back porch of the home. He said that Bartlesville's firefighters did an excellent job to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured during the house fire. When speaking to a neighbor, he said 2 adults and 3 children have been displaced.