Posted: Oct 31, 2019 1:00 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 1:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe is proud of American troops and the Trump Administration for their work in taking out ISIS leader Abu Bkar Al-Baghdadi.

Once the attacks took place to eliminate Al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump called all the Chairmen of all Senate Committees at 3:00 a.m. Sen. Inhofe said that he called them to let them know that they were the first to know that the procedure had been successful. He said it may be the biggest accomplishment America has had in the War on Terror.

Sen. Inhofe said they cannot even begin to approximate how many lives Al-Baghdadi claimed as the leader of ISIS. He said while there is some time to celebrate, this incident serves as a glaring reminder that America is still fighting wars on many fronts. To the Senator, it means the National Defense Authorization Act and the 2020 Fiscal Year defense appropriations are needed moving forward.

Meanwhile, ISIS has confirmed the death of Al-Baghdadi. They have also announced a new leader to precede him in death. The new leader of ISIS is Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi.

(Photo courtesy: Sen. Inhofe)