Posted: Oct 31, 2019 1:14 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Bison Road between Nowata Road and West 2200 Road will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 6.

This closure will take place to accommodate storm drainage replacement in the area. This work will take place if the weather allows it.