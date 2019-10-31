Posted: Oct 31, 2019 1:37 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Walmart has awarded Martha's Task in Bartlesville with a 2-thousand dollar grant for their programs.

Program Director Laura Walton said Martha's Task is grateful for the contribution. She said the non-profit does everything in its power to help empower low income women in Bartlesville and surrounding communities.

Established in 2000 in Bartlesville, Martha's Task provides job training to low income women in the community serving some of the most vulnerable populations including the homeless, mentally ill, domestic violence victims and those who are marginalized by the difficulties of living in poverty. In addition to seamstress training, the organization provides an emergency assistance program through which women can earn cash for an immediate need such as bill, prescription or groceries.

Items created in Martha’s Task programs are sold in the organization’s store at 718 S. Johnstone Ave. To learn more about Martha’s Task visit the organization’s downtown office and store, drop by the website at www.marthastask.com, call 918-336-8275 or follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

Walton said when the women graduate from the programs at Martha's Task, they gift a sewing machine to them so they can sew in their own homes and make more money.