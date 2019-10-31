Posted: Oct 31, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 2:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Evangelist Michael Rowan shared stories and talked about Michael Rowan Ministries at Spirit Church in Bartlesville on Wednesday night.

Rowan told people in the congregation that they should do what they are passionate about and serve others through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He said the reason everyone is created is that everyone has good works to do. Referencing Scripture, Rowan said God has created everyone to do good works that are already in place in one's the future. All that is needed is for one to step up in faith and do what God has planned for them to do.

Rowan said once people accept Christ in their lives, they become a minister for life in the area God puts them in with the gifts they are given. Traveling all over the United States and abroad, Rowan ministers in churches, conventions, leadership conferences and crusades. His ministry theme is “Whatever It Takes.”

To listen to the 50 minute sermon, click here.