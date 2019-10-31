Posted: Oct 31, 2019 2:33 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2019 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Baker Hughes out of Barnsdall donated Osage County fire departments seven 8,000 gallon water tankers. These were being taken out of service, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said they are still in working order and they will come in very handy. He expects them to be ready for use within the next month.

The tankers will be located in six different locations: Skiatook, Pawhuska, Fairfax, Hominy, Shidler and McCord.