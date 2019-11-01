Posted: Nov 01, 2019 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey’s website is back up and running after they were hacked by an anti-government group in mid-October.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the group’s hostile message was laced with profanity and anti-government graphics. Their website was taken down the day after the attack.

Trease said an off-site third party has managed their site for quite some time. He said their site manager was out of the country when the hack occurred, and all they could do was take the site down.

After 12-years with the same provider, Trease said the City of Dewey is looking for a new website provider. He explained that the city's site needs to be enhanced because there are new things out there that their citizens can utilize. He said the quality needs to improve as well. He said if they can communicate better with better technology, it is a good exchange for their citizens' sake.

Dewey City Manager Trease said they are working on a new site. He said there is no time frame on when the new site will be up.

In recent weeks, the Dewey City Council has heard Trease talking about the possibility of using Trigent out of Bartlesville to provide the new services. Talks to get a new provider actually took place about a week before the hacker took over the City of Dewey's website.

We will have more on this story as the City of Dewey makes changes.