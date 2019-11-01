Posted: Nov 01, 2019 9:35 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

An update on Oklahoma’s tourism promotion and re-branding efforts will be presented by Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell when he visits Bartlesville in the days to come.

Pinnell was elected as the 17th Lt. Gov. of the State of Oklahoma and he serves as the Secretary of Oklahoma Tourism and Branding on Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet.

Apart from that, Lt. Gov. Pinnell runs a small business with his wife Lisa. Pinnell also serves on the Department of Commerce executive committee, leading the department’s efforts to maximize Oklahoma’s Opportunity Zones and focusing on small business growth.

In September, Lt. Gov. Pinnell addressed the Washington County GOP during their Dinner on the Prairie fundraiser at the Timber Oaks venue just west of Bartlesville on Highway 60. When he talked about tourism, he said no one can match Oklahoma's history and heritage, which is why Oklahoma should just continue to be Oklahoma.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will host the Lt. Gov. at the Bartlesville Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person, which includes lunch. It costs $275 for a table of 8, which includes reserved seating.

Register today at Bartlesville.com. You can also contact Tressa Cruse by calling 918.336.8708. She can also be reached by email. Her email is tcruse@bartlesville.com.

This is part of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce’s 2019-2020 Forum Series.

Pictured is Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell addressing the Washington County GOP at their Dinner on the Prairie fundraiser in September. For that full story, click here.