Posted: Nov 01, 2019 9:52 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

It’s the Bartlesville Choral Society’s opening concert Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center: “Living, Praying & Rejoycing: Living a Well-Lived Life”

The Choral Society’s new Conductor, Dr Jonathan Stewart, says, “We will musically explore the subjects of living, praying and rejoicing! Madrigalesque works about living life by Ralph Vaughan Williams and F. J. Haydn begin this adventure. Then we move to prayerful, yet sometimes whimsical works by Ivor Davies and Franz Schubert. Crowning this three-part concert is Rejoice in the Lamb by Benjamin Britten followed by a few beautiful King’s Singers arrangements.

In addition, Dr. Stewart says the Choral Society Ensemble with perform "Prayers from the Ark" by Igor Davies.

Dr. Stewart extends his invitation to you for a great afternoon as we live, pray and rejoice together!

The Bartlesville Community Center features CONTINENTAL SEATING with no center aisle and enough room between rows to allow easy passage.

Click Here for More Information