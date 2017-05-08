Posted: Nov 01, 2019 10:44 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning.

Blane Wood will be on hand discussing health insurance across the county. They will also award a bid for a company to remove and dispose the Fairfax Furniture Store.

There were no bids for anyone who wished to fix the treasurer’s roof a few weeks ago. This week, the commissioners will have further discussions regarding the treasure’s roof and attempting to find a way to fix it.

There will be discussion regarding the Data Scout LLC. Mapping Program for the county. Last week, county assessor Ed Quinton Jr. said he is interested in using the program. We will now see if any other county departments are interested in using that same program.

The commissioners will also consider signing an agreement with Bob Glenn Concrete for $30,000 to make improvements to the county shop in McCord.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.