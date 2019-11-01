Posted: Nov 01, 2019 11:45 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 11:49 AM

Garrett Giles

This week Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe introduced a bill on the national level to end the systematic abortion of babies with Down syndrome.

The legislation would make using Down syndrome as a reason to get an abortion illegal. This legislation, Sen. Inhofe said, this is simply to call attention to the issue that continues to be seen across the United States today and to give people an opportunity to stop it. He said getting an abortion because the unborn child has Down syndrome is a systematic excuse.

Sen. Inhofe said approximately two-thirds of the unborn with Down syndrome are aborted in America. He said it is worse in Europe with places like Iceland having a 100-percent abortion rate of unborn with the diagnosis.

When going deeper into why he decided to introduce the bill, Sen. Inhofe said “all life has value – including and especially those with Down syndrome." 8 state would agree as they have passed their own laws banning abortion on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis (i.e. North Dakota, Louisiana, Ohio and Indiana). More states are said to be to climb on board in this effort as well.