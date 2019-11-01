Posted: Nov 01, 2019 12:21 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Roy Clark Run for Special Needs took place last Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and Director of the American Therapeutic Riding Center Denise Ward, said the event was a major success.

Ward doesn’t know how much of the money that was raised will go to the American Therapeutic Riding Center just yet, but she thanks everyone who showed up to support a great cause.

The American Therapeutic Riding Center serves 90 riders with special needs and is located five miles west of Sand Springs. To learn more about the American Therapeutic Riding Center, call 918-246-9450.