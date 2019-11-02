Posted: Nov 02, 2019 1:49 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

A joint tenancy quit claim deed will be reintroduced when the Washington County Commissioners reconvene. The item will be presented by Drew Ihrig with Musselman’s Abstract.

The appointment of a representative to the Grand Gateway Economic Development Authority will follow. This is a Trust Authority.

Later, a resolution regarding the Washington County Employee Personnel Policy Handbook will be discussed by the Commissioners. Bids openings will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. Their meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4th.